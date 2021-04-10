Firefighters Quickly Knock Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Firefighters doused a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. in a huge South Washington Avenue building off Bedford Avenue that houses a string of connected stores and restaurants, as well as the Bergenfield Cinemas.

It damaged at least three of them but was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

