Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Teacher’s Stalker Slashed Tire, Yelled ‘School Shooter!’ Police Charge
News

Firefighters Quickly Knock Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Cynthia Sherman

Firefighters doused a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. in a huge South Washington Avenue building off Bedford Avenue that houses a string of connected stores and restaurants, as well as the Bergenfield Cinemas.

It damaged at least three of them but was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.