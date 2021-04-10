Firefighters Quickly Douse Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Firefighters extinguished a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a Bergenfield commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the accidental fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on the roof of a South Washington Avenue building where work was being done, responders said.

It was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

MORE PHOTOS: BT Fire Photos

