Firefighters Quickly Douse Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Firefighters extinguished a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a Bergenfield commercial strip.
Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the accidental fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on the roof of a South Washington Avenue building where work was being done, responders said.
It was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.
No injuries were reported.
