Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Boy, 16, Carrying Loaded Gun Chased Down By Paterson Detectives
News

Firefighters Quickly Douse Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins (BT Fire Photos)
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Cynthia Sherman

Firefighters extinguished a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a Bergenfield commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the accidental fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on the roof of a South Washington Avenue building where work was being done, responders said.

It was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

MORE PHOTOS: BT Fire Photos

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.