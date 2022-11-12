Contact Us
Firefighters Protect Homes From Fair Lawn Car Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
408 Bergen Avenue, Fair Lawn
408 Bergen Avenue, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Steve Buskiewicz (via FLFD)

Firefighters protected nearby homes from serious damage when they snuffed a blaze that engulfed a car parked in a Fair Lawn driveway.

The borough's bravest were temporarily delayed by a passing train as they headed to the Bergen Avenue home near 4th Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

They found flames consuming the vehicle.

Not taking any chances, a responding assistant chief called a second alarm, summoning mutual aid for borough coverage from firefighting colleagues Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paterson and Saddle River.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, which destroyed the car and caused minor damage to the adjoining houses.

No injuries were reported.

