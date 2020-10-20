Firefighters Pluck Parrot From Perch Atop Paterson City Hall

Paterson's bravest had a rare rescue Tuesday.

The large blue and yellow fella's name is Chewy, firefighters said.

The parrot was preening atop Paterson City Hall.

Two firefighters with Ladder 2 "plucked" him from his perch.

There was no word on whether he'd have to be quarantined (they've done that with parrots since before COVID-19).

Where's Chewy from? Good question. The nearest bird store is 4½ miles away as the, um, parrot flies, in Totowa. And Chewy's no stool pigeon.

If you know more, please text (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Thanks.

