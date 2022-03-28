Firefighters Knocked Back When Propane Tank Explodes In Elmwood Park House Blaze

An explosion during a pre-dawn fire that gutted an Elmwood Park home knocked three firefighters to the ground, authorities said.

All three were checked out at a local hospital before being released without injury, said Michael Foligno, who is the borough's police chief and business administrator.

The homeowner and a roommate tried to douse the flames after the fire ignited in a first-floor computer room on Palsa Avenue just off River Drive near Route 46 around 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, Foligno said.

But "the fire became larger, which forced them to evacuate," he said.

High winds fanned the flames and prompted a temporary evacuation of neighboring homes, Foligno said.

A propane tank exploded during the fire, knocking down the firefighting trio, but they checked out OK, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Rochelle Park, Fair Lawn, Saddle Brook and Clifton, as well as BLS/ALS from Clifton, Paterson and Hackensack University Medical Center.

The fire, which Foligno said appeared accidental, was knocked down shortly before 6 a.m. and declared under control about 45 minutes later. Neighbors were able to return to their homes, he said.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

