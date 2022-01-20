Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Another Sussex County Dog Dead In Bloody Bear Attack
News

Firefighters Knock Pre-Dawn Blaze At Medical Manufacturer Off Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Members of Mahwah Res1cue brought a fan boat to ventilate the large open area at Triangle Manufacturing in Upper Saddle River.
Members of Mahwah Res1cue brought a fan boat to ventilate the large open area at Triangle Manufacturing in Upper Saddle River. Photo Credit: Mahwah Res1cue

Firefighters from Bergen and Rockland counties doused a pre-dawn blaze Thursday at a medical manufacturing plant just off southbound Route 17. 

First responders found a fire in a machine as well as on the roof from a vent pipe at Triangle Manufacturing on Park Way in Upper Saddle River, five or so miles south of the Rockland County border, at 4:15 a.m., borough firefighters said.

They quickly extinguished the fire, which was declared under control about 40 minutes later.

Members of Mahwah Res1cue brought a fan boat to ventilate the large open area.

Also responding were fighters from Allendale, Ramsey, Wyckoff and Tallman, as well as Bergen County mutual aid coordinators and a Northwest Bergen Mutual Aid Association incident safety officer.

Established 66 years ago, family-owned and -operated Triangle Manufacturing makes medical instruments and implantable devices — among them, implantable hip, knee, shoulder and spinal components.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.