Firefighters Injured In Pompton Lakes House Explosion

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The extent and severity of injuries from the fire at 945 Ramapo Avenue in Pompton Lakes couldn't immediately be determined.
Several firefighters were injured, including one who was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center with burns, when a house exploded during an overnight fire in Pompton Lakes.

There was no immediate word on the number of victims or extent of injuries in the blaze at 945 Ramapo Avenue, which broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Responders took heart, however, after learning the firefighter brought to Barnabas was taken by ambulance and not airlifted.

Beyond that, initial details were scarce.

EMS units converged on the scene from Oakland, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque, Wayne and Tri-Boro Ambulance.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Oakland, Ringwood and Wayne.

