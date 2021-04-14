Firefighters Free Lodi Woman In Multi-Vehicle DWI Crash Off Route 46 In Hasbrouck Heights

Firefighters freed a drunk Lodi driver whose sedan slammed into two parked cars and overturned into another off Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Six vehicles in all were damaged shortly after 1 a.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Sitting in one of the cars were two borough men – one 29, the other 32 – who weren’t seriously injured, he said.

Meanwhile, Denise Guy, 31, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in police custody.

Guy’s 2019 Nissan hit the first car after careening off the eastbound highway across the front of the Hank’s Franks parking lot onto Pasadena Avenue, reports show.

It then struck another vehicle, spun and overturned, slamming into the occupied car.

The occupied car got pushed into another vehicle, as did another car struck by Guy's Nissan.

Borough firefighters freed Guy and EMS took her to HUMC.

Police charged Guy with DWI and assault by auto, Colaneri said. An investigation, including blood sample analysis, was continuing.

