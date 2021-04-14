Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Not A Single Human Being Will Shed A Tear': Infamous Ponzi Schemer Madoff Dies In Fed Pen
News

Firefighters Free Lodi Woman In Multi-Vehicle DWI Crash Off Route 46 In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Denise Guy of Lodi / PHOTO: The wrecked Nissan
INSET: Denise Guy of Lodi / PHOTO: The wrecked Nissan Photo Credit: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS FD / FACEBOOK

Firefighters freed a drunk Lodi driver whose sedan slammed into two parked cars and overturned into another off Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Six vehicles in all were damaged shortly after 1 a.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Sitting in one of the cars were two borough men – one 29, the other 32 – who weren’t seriously injured, he said.

Meanwhile, Denise Guy, 31, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in police custody.

Guy’s 2019 Nissan hit the first car after careening off the eastbound highway across the front of the Hank’s Franks parking lot onto Pasadena Avenue, reports show.

It then struck another vehicle, spun and overturned, slamming into the occupied car.

The occupied car got pushed into another vehicle, as did another car struck by Guy's Nissan. 

Borough firefighters freed Guy and EMS took her to HUMC.

Police charged Guy with DWI and assault by auto, Colaneri said. An investigation, including blood sample analysis, was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.