Firefighters Free Driver After Sedan Slams Into Tree Entering Route 17

Waldwick firefighters freed a driver from Garfield whose car slammed into a tree as he pulled onto Route 17.

The 23-year-old driver "appears to have over-compensated" while turning the steering wheel of his 2003 Honda Accord coming off East Prospect Street beneath the pedestrian overpass on the highway's northbound side, Lt. Thomas J. Dowling said.

Members of the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from The Valley Hospital took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the 2:30 p.m. crash on Saturday, Dowling said.

A 21-year-old passenger from Newark got out under his own steam and refused any further medical attention.

The sedan had to be towed.

The Garfield driver's injuries weren't life-threatening, Waldwick police said. WALDWICK FD

