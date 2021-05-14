Firefighters Extricate Sedan Driver After Dump Truck Crash In Franklin Lakes

A dump truck driver escaped serious injury in a crash Friday near the Haledon Reservoir in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Borough firefighters extricated a 61-year-old driver from Wayne after her 2017 Accord collided with the tipper on Ewing Avenue at Water View Drive shortly after 10 a.m., police Capt. Robert Lyon said.

The borough Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

The driver of the 1996 Western Star dump truck -- also 61, from Clifton -- didn't require hospitalization, the captain said.

ATM Trucking in Clifton DAILY VOICE

Franklin Lakes also responded, assisted by their colleagues from North Haledon, he said.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit mitigated a hydraulic fluid spill into a catch basin and the reservoir, Lyon said, adding that the EPA was also notified.

Franklin Lakes firefighters freed the sedan driver from Wayne following the crash. DAILY VOICE

A police investigation was continuing.

