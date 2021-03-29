Firefighters Extricate Passenger In Multi-Vehicle Hawthorne Crash

Hawthorne firefighters extricated a passenger following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that weren't considered serious after members of Hawthorne Rescue Co. 5 got her out of a KIA SUV that was rammed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the corner of Utter and Lincoln avenues.

No other injuries were reported.

A Mercedes sedan also was damaged.

The Cherokee got the worst of it. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Borough police were investigating.

Glen Rock police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

