Firefighters Douse Wyckoff House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
431 Lafayette Ave., Wyckoff
431 Lafayette Ave., Wyckoff Photo Credit: WYCKOFF VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT

Flames shot from the attic in a destructive house blaze in Wyckoff.

Heavy smoke and flames at the recently-purchased Lafayette Avenue home met them on arrival just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, responders said.

The fire went to three alarms for coverage and was brought under control within an hour.

Flames shot from the attic on Lafayette Avenue in Wyckoff.

WYCKOFF VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT

Providing mutual aid at the scene were firefighters from Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park and Waldwick and in coverage from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Haledon, North Haledon, Paramus and Saddle River.

No injuries were reported.

WYCKOFF VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT

