Firefighters extinguish an early-morning co-op blaze in Ridgefield Park.

The fire broke out in a unit at the three-story garden apartment building on Bergen Turnpike off Teaneck Road around 7 a.m., responders said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the two-alarm blaze, which they said went to three bells for coverage.

A complete list of mutual aid companies wasn't immediately available.

At the scene. Kevin Duffy for DAILY VOICE

