Firefighters Douse Predawn Elmwood Park Restaurant Blaze

Firefighters doused a predawn blaze in a Peruvian restaurant in Elmwood Park.

Upstairs tenants got out safely after the fire broke out in the kitchen at Sara Sara on Broadway -- across from the 7-Eleven -- and extended to the second floor through the duct work shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, responders said.

Firefighters rescued a cat in the blaze, which immediately went to two alarms on arrival and eventually three for coverage. It was declared under control a little over an hour later.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Clifton, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Maywood, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook.

The American Red Cross was assisting displaced tenants with food, clothing and shelter.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.