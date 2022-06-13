Firefighters Douse Overnight Bergen County Blaze

Closter firefighters doused an overnight house blaze.

They were met by heavy fire coming from the attack of the 2½ -story wood-frame home on Jason Woods Road, just off Homans Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Demarest.

All fire companies were released shortly after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials were trying to determine the cause. Building officials were also inspecting the structure, which apparently had been undergoing renovation.

PHOTOS: John Young (FACEBOOK)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.