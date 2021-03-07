Firefighters Douse Norwood House Blaze

Flames blew through the roof of a Norwood home Saturday night.

Several companies converged on the fully-involved, 2 ½-story, wood frame house on Eton Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze. A possible cause wasn't initially disclosed.

Mutual aid companies included firefighters from Closter, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Northvale and Old Tappan, as well as colleagues from Tappan, NY, who provided coverage.

Borough police, Norwood EMS, the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps and an EMS supervisor from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center also responded, along with the Norwood DPW and Bergen County fire coordinators.

