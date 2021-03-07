Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Firefighters Douse Norwood House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
65 Eton Terrace, Norwood
65 Eton Terrace, Norwood Photo Credit: Norwood EMS

Flames blew through the roof of a Norwood home Saturday night.

Several companies converged on the fully-involved, 2 ½-story, wood frame house on Eton Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze. A possible cause wasn't initially disclosed.

Mutual aid companies included firefighters from Closter, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Northvale and Old Tappan, as well as colleagues from Tappan, NY, who provided coverage.

Borough police, Norwood EMS, the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps and an EMS supervisor from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center also responded, along with the Norwood DPW and Bergen County fire coordinators.

