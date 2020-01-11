Firefighters Douse Haworth Blaze

Firefighters quickly put down a late-night blaze that seriously damaged a Haworth home.

The three-alarm fire blaze broke out in the master bathroom and spread to the attic of the Sunset Avenue residence around 10:45 p.m., responders said.

Firefighters had it knocked down and under control in a little over a half hour.

No injuries were reported and the cause was considered accidental, officials said.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Dumont, Hackensack, Harrington Park, New Milford and Tenafly. Haworth police and EMS also responded.

