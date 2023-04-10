Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Rochelle Park Officer, Other Driver Both OK After Crash
News

Firefighters Douse Haledon Duplex Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fire in the 2½-story duplex on Belmont Avenue at Hodges Place in Haledon ignited in the attic around 3:30 p.m.
The fire in the 2½-story duplex on Belmont Avenue at Hodges Place in Haledon ignited in the attic around 3:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Craig Geiger

Firefighters doused a destructive Haledon duplex blaze on Monday.

The fire in the 2½-story wood-frame home on Belmont Avenue at Hodges Place ignited in the attic around 3:30 p.m. April 10.

It went to three alarms for coverage, with firefighters from Wyckoff and Prospect Park among the mutual aid responders, and was knocked down in under a half-hour.

Everyone reportedly got out OK, including a dog and multiple cats.

The house sustained severe fire damage to the attic and roof and smoke and water damage elsewhere.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.