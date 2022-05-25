Firefighters Douse Fair Lawn House Blaze

Firefighters quickly stopped a Wednesday afternoon blaze from doing serious damage to the interior of a Fair Lawn home.

The two-alarm fire severely damaged the front of the 32nd Street residence just off southbound Route 208.

A passerby sustained a minor injury trying to put out the flames shortly after 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Michael Salvini said.

Roughly 40 firefighters quickly converged on the scene, the chief said.

“Our members quickly knocked down the exterior fire and advanced into the upper floors and attic of the building to prevent it from spreading throughout the house,” Salvini said. “They did a great job opening up the walls, preventing it from spreading further.”

The fire was declared under control 25 minutes after the call.

Also responding were Fair Lawn police, Rescue Squad members, Office of Emergency Management and Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paramus and Saddle Brook.

The Fair Lawn Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.