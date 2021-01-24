Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Douse Bogota Auto Shop Blaze

Firefighters had the blaze at 33 West Fort Lee Road knocked down in just under an hour. Photo Credit: INSET: Bill Tompkins / GoogleMaps

Firefighters doused a blaze at a Bogota auto body shop.

The two-alarm fire extended into the roof joints at Ace Tekk Collision, at the end of dead-ended West Fort Lee Road, after breaking out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Bogota Fire Departmetn said.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in just under an hour.

Ridgefield Park and Hackensack firefighters assisted with checking the ceiling and walls for additional fire. Bogota police and Bergenfield firefighters also assisted.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Inspectors were determining the cause.

