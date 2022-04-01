Firefighters Douse Blaze In Rutherford Home Under Renovation

Firefighters in Rutherford quickly extinguished an attic fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in a single-family Victorian home being renovated at Mountain Way and Windsor Place, the department said.

It instantly went to two alarms, with fire in the walls of the 2½-story, wood-frame home.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within a half hour. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Dennis Gentile was the incident commander. His squad was assisted by firefighters from East Rutherford and Wallington.

