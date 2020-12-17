Firefighter Rescued After Wall Collapses In Passaic Multi-Family Blaze

Firefighters rescued one of their own in a blaze that ripped through a three-story brick walkup in Passaic during the overnight snowstorm, authorities said.

The firefighter, who was rescued after a wall collapsed in the 4th Street building, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

He was reported in stable condition with cuts and bruises on his head and face, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Two female residents also were rescued and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic with smoke inhalation and minor injuries, the mayor said.

More than 25 residents were displaced, he said.

The first firefighters on the scene found residents hanging out windows and off fire escapes shortly after 4 a.m., Lora said.

The fire quickly went to four alarms, bringing dozens of members from several neighboring companies, as flames tore through the upper two floors and blew through the roof.

Firefighters battled frozen hydrants and slippery conditions. Three ladder trucks concentrated on the rear of the building once it was completely evacuated.

Two neighboring buildings sustained smoke and water damage, the mayor said. Both will “remain vacant until power and gas is restored to the area,” he said.

Firefighters battled frozen hydrants and slippery conditions. Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora

The displaced families were brought to City Hall, where city officials and the Red Cross handled relocation and assistance, Lora said.

The fire eventually was declared under control around 6:30 a.m.

Lora said people will “continue to pray” for those injured and displaced, as well as for all who responded.

