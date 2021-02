VIDEO: A firefighter was injured in a pre-dawn blaze Wednesday that gutted an unoccupied Englewood house, responders said.

The firefighter was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center shortly after 4 a.m. after slipping and falling, Fire Chief Erik Enersen said.

The two-alarm fire broke out on dead-ended St. Nicholas Avenue about an hour earlier.

Mutual aid responders covered the town.

