North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

NJ Suspends Jury Trials, Grand Juries Amid Second COVID-19 Wave
Firefighter Falls Through Floor In Hasbrouck Heights Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
The fire broke out on the second floor of the Henry Street home in Hasbrouck Heights.
The fire broke out on the second floor of the Henry Street home in Hasbrouck Heights. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter escaped serious injury when he fell through the second floor of a Hasbrouck Heights house during a Monday night blaze, responders said.

The firefighter was hospitalized with what were characterized as minor injuries following the mayday call on Henry Street, they said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the unoccupied, 2½-story home before quickly extending shortly after 7 p.m.

Firefighters had it knocked down in under an hour.

312 Henry Street, Hasbrouck Heights

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The Henry Street house was unoccupied, Hasbrouck Heights firefighters said.

