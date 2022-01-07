Contact Us
News

Fire Tears Through Former Paterson Church

Jerry DeMarco
62-66 Arch Street, Paterson 62-66 Arch Street, Paterson
62-66 Arch Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Edwin Hernandez (Loud Labs NYC)
The church ceased operating in March. The building is up for sale.
The church ceased operating in March. The building is up for sale.

Flames shot through a former church overnight in Paterson.

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street, off North 1st, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were quickly forced to an exterior attack as flames blew through the roof. It took nearly four hours to knock down the main body of the blaze.

Fire officials were investigating the cause.

The church ceased operating in March. The building is for sale.

