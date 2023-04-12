Fire Severely Damages Woodland Park Home

Fire ravaged a home in Woodland Park.

The intense blaze broke out in the 1½ -story home on Highway Drive and spread quickly shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

No serious injuries were reported.

"All our residents are safe," Mayor Keith Kazmark said.

Members of the West Paterson Fire Department got mutual aid at the scene and in coverage from their fire-fighting colleagues in Little Falls, Totowa and Paterson.

The West Paterson First Aid Squad and the Passaic County Volunteer Emergency Service Rehab Canteen Unit also responded.

