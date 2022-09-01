Contact Us
Fire Severely Damages Teaneck Home

Jerry DeMarco
1446 Nelden Road, Teaneck
1446 Nelden Road, Teaneck Photo Credit: TEANECK FD

Fire severely damaged a Teaneck home Sunday morning.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which broke out on Nelden Road just off Englewood Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene included firefighters from Bogota, Englewood, Hackensack and Ridgefield Park, with their Bergenfield colleagues covering the township.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps remained on standby.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

