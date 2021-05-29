Fire Ravages Woodland Park Mulch Plant

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze Friday night that severely damaged a Woodland Park plant that produces compost and dyed mulches.

The fire at Environmental Renewal behind the Route 46 Best Buy broke out in back of the complex shortly before 10:30 p.m.

It was fully involved in minutes, responders said.

Explosions were heard inside the Andrews Drive building -- where propane and oxygen tanks were stored -- as well as among transformers outside.

Mutual aid at the Andrews Drive scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bloomingdale, Clifton, Haledon, Little Falls, Passaic, Paterson, Pompton Lakes, Prospect Park, Totowa and Wayne, among others.

All of the power lines were blown, and a PSE&G crew was summoned on a rush, along with hazardous materials experts.

After about two hours, the bulk of the blaze had been knocked down.

Environmental Renewal, which also provides topsoil for landscapers, homeowners, and businesses, had an outdoor fire in January 2017.

