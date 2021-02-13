Fire Ravages Passaic Multi-Family Home, Displaces 18

VIDEO: Eight families were displaced by an intense fire that destroyed a Passaic multi-family home Friday night.

No injuries were reported.

Flames blew through the roof, part of which collapsed less than a half-hour after the four-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the wood-frame building at Hope and Highland avenues around 8 p.m.

"Thank God everyone is out, safe and accounted for," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Eighteen people in all received temporary food, lodging and clothing thanks to the Red Cross and the city.

Most were able to find shelter with family, Lora said.

Firefighters had to deal with low pressure, among other challenges, but had the main body of the blaze knocked down within an hour. The fire was declared under control around 10 p.m.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Paterson, Totowa and Wallington.

