Fire Ravages Hawthorne Home

Fire consumed a Hawthorne home Wednesday morning. An elderly couple got out OK. So did their dog, who was rescued and returned to them.

Firefighters found the 2½-story Washington Avenue residence fully involved around 11 a.m. Two alarms on arrival became three bells a little over a half-hour later.

The floors collapsed around noontime, requiring heavy equipment to help firefighters douse flame pockets. The fire was declared under control shortly after 12:30, about an hour and a half after it began.

TYCO Animal Control was among the responders.

