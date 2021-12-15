Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: One Caught, Others Sought After Attempted Mahwah Vehicle Theft
News

Fire Ravages Hawthorne Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Washington Avenue, Hawthorne
Washington Avenue, Hawthorne Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Fire consumed a Hawthorne home Wednesday morning. An elderly couple got out OK. So did their dog, who was rescued and returned to them.

Firefighters found the 2½-story Washington Avenue residence fully involved around 11 a.m. Two alarms on arrival became three bells a little over a half-hour later.

The floors collapsed around noontime, requiring heavy equipment to help firefighters douse flame pockets. The fire was declared under control shortly after 12:30, about an hour and a half after it began.

TYCO Animal Control was among the responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.