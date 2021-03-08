Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Fire Races Through Row Of Paterson Homes

Jerry DeMarco
Barnert Place, Paterson
Barnert Place, Paterson Photo Credit: btfirephotos.com

Fire roared through three neighboring homes in Paterson late Sunday.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the rear attic of one of a row of 2½-story lookalike wood-frame houses packed together on Barnert Place.

The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home and then another, all within 20 minutes.

Before long, the fire was at four alarms.

Water issues hampered firefighters' efforts.

The main body of the fire was knocked down around 11:30 p.m. It was declared under control soon after.

No major injuries were reported.

City fire officials summoned members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Unit and PSE&G. The suspected cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

It was the second multiple-alarm fire of the day -- and the third in two days -- for Paterson's finest.

HEROES: Paterson Firefighters Rescue Dad, Daughter, 3, From Burning Building

