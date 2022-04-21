Fire On The Mountain: Blaze Spreads Over Estimated 50 Acres

Crews on Thursday resumed dousing a Ramapo Mountains wildfire that ignited in Mahwah and eventually covered an estimated 50 acres.

It took several hours to contain half the blaze before smoke eaters stopped for the night around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. They resumed around 8 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The wildfire broke out around 3:30 p.m. off Bear Swamp Road in the Ramapo Valley County Reservation, north of Camp Glen Gray, and quickly spread.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service doing helicopter water drops and U.S. Fish & Wildlife joined a host of local firefighters and other responders from Mahwah, Ramsey, Franklin Lakes, Tallman and Hillburn, among others.

The Bergen County Fire Marshal and NJFFS were investigating the cause.

This follows two fires in the area on the same day late last week.

