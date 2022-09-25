Fire Levels Saddle Brook Shed, Spreads To Neighbor's Property

A propane-fueled fire burned a shed to the ground in Saddle Brook while spreading to another shed and a house.

A huge column of smoke loomed over the nearby Garden State Parkway after the fire broke out on dead-ended Birk Street around noontime Saturday, Sept. 24.

A propane tank in the shed vented as flames extended to the rear of a neighboring home.

VIDEO by Tony Greco:

The fire was officially declared under control shortly after 12:30 p.m., about 40 minutes after it began.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park, Lodi, Garfield and Fair Lawn. The Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

No injuries were reported.

The Saddle Brook Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

