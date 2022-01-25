Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SWAT STANDOFF: Emerson Officer Talks Troubled Man, 27, Out
News

Fire Investigators Examine Fort Lee House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
2068 Jones Road, Fort Lee 2068 Jones Road, Fort Lee
2068 Jones Road, Fort Lee Photo Credit: FORT LEE FD
Fire damage was limited to a front bedroom at the Jones Road home. Fire damage was limited to a front bedroom at the Jones Road home.
Fire damage was limited to a front bedroom at the Jones Road home. Photo Credit: FORT LEE FD

Firefighters contained a Fort Lee house blaze to a front bedroom after a passing lieutenant saw smoke.

Fire Lt. Phil Craddock was driving on the Route 1&9 overpass around 4:45 p.m. Monday when he spotted the smoke coming from the two-story home at 2068 Jones Road just below.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down in under a half hour. No injuries were reported.

The rest of the house beyond the fire room sustained smoke, water and ventilation damage.

The borough Volunteer Ambulance Squad remained on standby. Borough police also responded, along with DPW workers who salted the street and the Office of Emergency Management, which found shelter for the displaced residents. PSE&G cut the gas and electricity.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs and Leonia.

Fire prevention officials were investigating the cause.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.