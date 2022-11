Firefighters quickly doused a Friday morning fire in an Oradell medical building.

The apparently electrical fire broke out in an oxygen room in the three-story office building on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters contained it to that room, kept the flames from spreading and had the blaze extinguished in minutes.

No injuries were reported.

