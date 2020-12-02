Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Fire Follows Explosion In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood fire
Englewood fire Video Credit: Danny Vieceli

VIDEO: Firefighters battled a huge blaze following a reported explosion Wednesday morning at an industrial building in Englewood.

The fire broke out on Bancker Street just after 8:30 a.m. and quickly went to three and then four alarms as authorities evacuated surrounding properties.

"I heard the explosion, witnessed the ball of fire," one woman said. "Called 911 and in a minute they were at the scene and Fort Lee and Teaneck fire department joined them."

"I felt my house shake," another told Daily Voice.

Initial reports of people possibly trapped couldn't immediately be confirmed.

ALS and BLS units were at the scene, with another rig on standby.

Police and Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted with traffic on Route 4 because of the large volume of smoke, which could be seen for miles.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The explosion took out a huge section of a wall.

Eddie Greenstein

