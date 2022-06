Garfield firefighters quickly doused a blaze at a local auto body shop.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at D&T Auto Body on River Driver at Belmont Avenue.

Firefighters quickly knocked it down and had it in under a half-hour.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage was provided by firefighters from Wallington, Elmwood Park and Saddle Brook.

