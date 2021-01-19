Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Fire Destroys Haledon Family Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
215 Haledon Ave., Haledon
215 Haledon Ave., Haledon Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A quick-moving fire destroyed a Haledon family restaurant late Monday into Tuesday.

Firefighters backed out soon after responding to the call at Metro View Grille on Haledon Avenue around 11 p.m. as flames shot through the roof of the single-story building, responders said.

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which was knocked down within 45 minutes.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hawthorne, Paterson, Prospect Park, Wayne and Wyckoff.

Haledon Avenue between Zabriskie Street and Belmont Avenue remained temporarily closed to vehicle traffic.

Firefighters were pulled out as the ceiling at Metro View Grille in Haledon began to collapse.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

