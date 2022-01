A fire called in by a dogwalker damaged a vacant home being renovated in Saddle Brook.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the Hayes Drive blaze, which apparently broke out in the basement around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They had it doused within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield and Rochelle Park.

