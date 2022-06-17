Contact Us
Fire Consumes Paramus Home

Jerry DeMarco
164 Village Court West, Paramus 164 Village Court West, Paramus
164 Village Court West, Paramus Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
A furious fire consumed a Paramus home early Friday.

The blaze apparently ignited on a rear deck and quickly spread through the 2½-story, wood-frame Village Court home around 5 a.m.

A couple and their two daughters -- ages 4 and 8 -- all got out OK, neighbors said. 

The family, who'd moved in about a year ago, watched in their pajamas as the flames destroyed their home, they said.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down within an hour and a half. Little was left once it was declared under control shortly after 7 a.m.

An official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Maywood and River Edge.

