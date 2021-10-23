Fire Consumes Little Ferry Auto Body Shop

A worker was injured when a fierce fire blew through an auto body shop Saturday afternoon in Little Ferry, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at Chizzy's Truck & Auto Repair on Bergen Turnpike off Route 46 around 2 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms.

A worker sustained minor burns and was having trouble breathing, Police Chief James Walters said.

Several area departments provided mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage -- among them, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, East Rutherford, Carlstadt, Wallington, Moonachie and Ridgefield Park.

