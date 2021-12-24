Fire Consumes Former Funeral Home In Paterson

Fire engulfed a former Paterson funeral home overnight Thursday into Friday.

Firefighters were met by a raging blaze at what had once been Davis & Sons at the corner of 19th Avenue and East 23rd Street across from Public School #24 around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Flames blew through the dilapidated 2½-story wood-frame house and extended to single-story brick additions on either side, posing severe challenges.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Fire command reported shortly after 1 a.m. Friday that it would be an extended operation, with relief companies rotating through the overnight.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.