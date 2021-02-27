Fire Captain Hospitalized With Burns, Pre-Dawn Paterson Blaze Displaces 49

UPDATE: A Paterson fire captain was hospitalized for burns sustained in an overnight blaze that displaced nearly 50 people, authorities said.

Firefighters quickly went to defensive operations as flames tore through the 3½-story, wood-frame building on North 7th Street after igniting shortly after 2 a.m.

Most of the interior collapsed within an hour.

The fire captain was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with burns that weren't considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The interior quickly collapsed in the blaze on North 7th Street in Paterson. Joseph Fehl for DAILY VOICE

All of the residents got out OK and no other injuries were immediately reported in the three-alarm fire, they said.

City officials said that 49 residents were displaced and receiving temporary lodging, food and clothing from the American Red Cross.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

