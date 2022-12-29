Fire Blows Through Roof Of Mixed-Use Building In Passaic, Nearly Two Dozen Displaced

Contact Us
Passaic firefighters battled the blaze from the basement through the roof of the mixed-use building at the corner of Passaic and Third streets on Thursday. Photo Credit: Victor Scrivens
Passaic firefighters battled the blaze from the basement through the roof of the mixed-use building at the corner of Passaic and Third streets on Thursday. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: What began as a basement fire quickly blew through the roof of a three-story mixed-use building in Passaic, displacing 21 residents.

The fire began as a second alarmer, with heavy flames, in the basement at the corner of Passaic and Third streets shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

It went to three alarms after flames shot up the walls to the second and third floors, and then the attic, less than 20 minutes later.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, but it rekindled on the roof about an hour into the operation. The fire at that point went to four alarms.

The fire was declared under control at 12:40 p.m.

A resident was evaluated and then released from St. Mary's Hospital after complaining of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Passaic County Emergency Services ReHab provided canteen services.

