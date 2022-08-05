Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop.

The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights were among the mutual aid responders. County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.