Final Facebook Posts Portray Beauty That Was NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Maryland Crash

Positivity and optimism drip from the Facebook posts shared by 56-year-old Delando Woody in the days before his death.

The Moorestown, NJ man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, March 14 in on Interstate 95 in Maryland.

"We put too much pressure on ourselves. be kind to yourself today, you deserve it," Woody posted on Saturday, March 11.

The day before his death, he wrote: "Good morning and happy Monday . What I know, what you know, what anyone knows is only a small fraction of the way the world works.

"That’s a good thing to keep in mind. Begin with the accurate assumption that you don’t know it all. From that point, you can learn much and go far."

Woody was pronounced dead at the scene of the I-95 crash near College Park, after his tractor-trailer wound up on the wrong side of a chain-reaction accident along the highway, Maryland State Police said.

He was being remembered by his fraternity brothers in Phi Beta Sigma on Facebook.

According to his LinkedIn page, Woody was a linehaul driver at Estes Express Lines, which has locations across the East Coast.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.