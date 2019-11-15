Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Boy Crossing Street Hospitalized In Teaneck Hit-Run
News

Film Starring Halle Berry Shooting In Newark Next Week

Paul Milo
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The movie "Bruised," the directorial debut of actress Halle Berry, is filming in Newark next week, city officials confirmed.

The movie stars Berry, 53, as a mixed-martial arts fighter who has to fight her way back to the top.

Filming for the movie took place this week in Atlantic City.

Because of the production, parking restrictions will be in place, city officials said.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said no parking rules will be in effect on the following streets during designated hours:

6 a.m to 7 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 23

· Broad Street, between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue (west side)

· Broad Street (half-block, east side) between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue (north and south sides)

· 3rd Avenue between Mount Pleasant Avenue and Broad Street (south side)

· Mount Pleasant Avenue between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue (west side)

· Mount Pleasant Avenue (half-block, east side) between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue (north and south sides)

