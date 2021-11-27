Fiery High-Speed Crash Into Garden State Parkway Toll Booth Kills Unidentified Driver

UPDATE: Authorities were trying to identify a driver who was killed when a speeding sedan rammed into a Garden State Parkway toll booth and burst into flames before dawn Saturday.

The fire from the crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. was so intense that it melted one of the toll booths at the northbound Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, responders said.

All of the booths were closed for several hours for repairs, removal of the wreckage and the beginning of an investigation by the New Jersey State Police fatal accident team.

The Route 80 access ramps to the northbound Parkway were shut down, as well.

All were reopened by 11 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Nissan was instantly engulfed after it smashed into the barrier and flipped over, responders said. Saddle Brook firefighters doused the flames with foam.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office also responded.

