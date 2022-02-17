Fierce Fire Ravages Lodi Home

Flames blew through the roof as a fierce, fast-moving fire destroyed a Lodi home.

The Christopher Street blaze at the corner of Charlton Avenue instantly went to two alarms after breaking out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

The fire raced through the 2½-story wood-frame home near Route 46, forcing firefighters out before the roof collapsed.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Fair Lawn and Wallington.

