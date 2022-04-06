'Fierce And Fearless' Media Critic Eric Boehlert ID'd As Bicyclist Killed By NJ Transit Train

A media critic and trusted journalist has been identified as the bicyclist struck and killed by a train early this week in Montclair, news reports say.

Eric Boehlert, 57, was struck by Montclair Boonton Line Train 1087 just before Watchung Avenue Station around 9:40 p.m., according to his wife, Tracy Breslin, and NJ Transit officials.

Soledad O'Brien remembered Boehlert as "a fierce and fearless defender of the truth."

Boehlert was the founding editor of Press Run, a blog devoted to media. He made multiple TV and radio appearances over the years as a media analyst on CNBC and CNN.

He spent a decade as a senior fellow at Media Matters for America and worked as a staff writer for Salon for five years. Boehlert also spent time as a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and a staff writer at Billboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.